More than 37 million people are expected to hit the roads for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the start of what’s predicted to be one of the busiest summer travel seasons in years.



Law enforcement from New York and Vermont came together with the goal of keeping people safe on the road with a simple message: buckle up.

“The simple act of wearing your seatbelt is the easiest and most effective thing you can do to increase your chances of surviving a crash,” said Joe Flynn, Secretary for the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

More than 150 people in Vermont lost their lives in a motor vehicle accident between 2021 and 2022. Crashes have killed more than 20 people in Vermont so far this year.

Local and state law enforcement agencies from Vermont, New York, and Canada are teaming up to kick off the “Border to Border Buckle Up Campaign”, which will run from May 22nd- June 4th.

With Memorial Day coming up, officers are hoping the campaign will lead to a safer holiday weekend.

Lieutenant Fortin from the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department says last year more than 60% of those killed in crashes were not wearing a seatbelt, which is a startling increase from previous years.

“The goal of the initiative is to save lives,” said Major Brent Davison from the New York State Police. “Unfortunately many people are killed in crashes each year on the roadways and many of those deaths could be prevented by wearing your safety belt,” he said.

Law enforcement is getting help from students by partnering with two schools, Whitehall Central and Missisquoi Valley, and their student group “Students Against Destructive Decisions”.

“I think it’s important that me as a student to do this because students are always listening to adults or teachers, preaching to them about things, and eventually after 12 years of being in school you start to tone it out, so when students hear the message come from other students it really impacts them more,” said Louis Pratt, a senior at Whitehall Central.



The “Border to Border Buckle Up Campaign runs for two weeks and law enforcement agencies all say the same thing: a few seconds of putting on your seatbelt can save your life.