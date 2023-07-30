When you think of the fair what usually comes to mind first? Is it rides, games or food? How about agriculture?

Agriculture is where it all started for the Clinton County Fair, and it's still the backbone of the fair today.

Local kids devote their lives to caring for and raising animals, and the fair provides the opportunity for them to showcase their hard work.

Groups like FFA (Future Farmers of America) or 4-H help kids learn work ethics and a sense of community while teaching them all about agriculture.