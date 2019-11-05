Ahead of a vote to shut down two elementary schools, Addison County parents push to keep doors open

ADDISON, Vt. – On Tuesday, two Vermont communities will vote whether or not to close their elementary schools in an effort to address declining enrollment and rising costs.

If voters approve, Addison Central School and Ferrisburgh Central School would shut down at the end of the 2019-20 school year. Students from preschool to fourth grade would transfer to Vergennes Elementary School, while fifth and sixth grade students would attend Vergennes Middle School.

Ahead of Election Day, residents packed the cafeteria of both elementary schools in question to share their concerns with the Addison Northwest Supervisory District School Board. Ashley Paquette, a parent of an Addison student, urged voters to consider the consequences of their decision.

“It’s the heart of this town,” Paquette said. “This is our community center, and we’re talking so rushed about closing something that’s been built over generations.”

Paquette is also a member of the Rural School Alliance’s Addison chapter. The group has been steadfast in their opposition of consolidation, and claims the community didn’t hear about these plans until August. They believe there’s been a lack of transparency from the school board, and the decision to bring about a vote on Tuesday was rushed.

The school board, meanwhile, believes consolidation is necessary in the face of dwindling enrollment and significant tax increases. George Lawrence, a school board member, said there were 140 students at Addison Central School when he joined over ten years ago. That number has shrunk to 65.

“It’s been really tough,” Lawrence said. I’m certainly not happy about recommending closing the school, but the time has come.”

The Rural School Alliance argues neighboring districts facing similar issues are having a more drawn-out discussion. The Mount Abraham Unified School District is encouraging community involvement via the Addison Independent, and Middlebury is looking at a multi-year plan.

“This isn’t something that should be taken lightly,” Paquette said. “At this point in time, we need to think creatively, not cut and get rid of things. How do we nourish and set a stronger foundation for this current climate happening in our schools?”

Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, yard signs that read “closing our school will cost our town” dotted both communities. The school board, however, views consolidation as the lesser of two evils.

“Either we make cuts at the high school and middle school level in electives, AP classes and sports or we can consolidate the elementary schools,” Lawrence said.

