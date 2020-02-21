Ahli-Baba’s cleaning up after fire

Crews at Ahli-Baba’s Kabobs are hard at work today, gutting the place of all of the damage caused by yesterday’s fire.

The fire broke out around 3am, allegedly caused by a trash can that was set on fire in front of the restaurant. Thankfully no one was hurt in the fire, and the building was not a total loss.



Owner, Oliver Oates, explained to us that there was no damage to the kitchen area, but that there is still lot’s of work to be done. “Pretty much the whole front. There’s some structural stuff that’s you know, the wiring’s gotten damaged and the electrical. They’ve got to tear out the floor and the ceiling and stuff like that.”

Although they have just begun the process of gutting out the damage, Oates says that he is hopeful to be opening back up in a month. While he had no comment for supporters, Oates urges everyone to come and get a Pita once they open back up.