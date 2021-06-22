Air Force F-16 squadron to train with Vermont Air National Guard

U.S. fighter aircraft F-16 perform aerobatic maneuvers on the last day of Aero India 2019 in Bangalore, India. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)

An Air Force squadron from South Carolina will be training with F-16 fighter jets in Vermont over the next week.

The Vermont National Guard says a small contingent assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron from Shaw Air Force Base will arrive on Wednesday with six F-16s. The Guard says the squadron will be doing flying missions at the Vermont Air National Guard base in South Burlington on Thursday and Friday, with morning and afternoon takeoffs and Monday and Tuesday with morning launches.

The Guard says the intent is to test the capabilities of the airmen while working “out of a deployed, simulated remote location with minimal personnel.”