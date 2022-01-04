The Vermont Air National Guard, home to one of very few mission-ready, F-35 fighter wings in the nation, will commence night time training missions Tuesday. It is a practice that takes place every year for about two to three weeks in order to meet federal requirements.

Tuesdays flights will happen between 4 and 6:00 p.m. in the afternoon and the training missions will end on Saturday. During this two-hour window, the Air Guard may launch up to 12 flights.

“Being a mission-ready F-35 wing, is having the ability for us to execute our missions safely and effectively in all environments, in all hours of the day, which includes both day and night,” said Colonel David Shevchik, 158th Fighter Wing Commander. He also said that the Air Guard plans these night flights in late fall and early spring when it gets darker earlier.

Colonel Shevchik added that service members, both Air and National Guard, continue to support and serve the state during the pandemic, including at health facilities and vaccine sites.