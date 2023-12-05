BETA Technologies and Air New Zealand have announced the airline’s purchase of an all-electric aircraft from the Burlington-based aviation company.

One of BETA’s ALIA aircraft is expected to join Air New Zealand’s fleet in 2026 after an 18-month-long period of evaluation.

The purchase is part of the airline’s Mission Nex Gen Aircraft program, where they considered proposals from 30 organizations and eventually selected four to work with on their goal of launching commercial flights using newly engineered aircraft in 2026.

Initially, the ALIA will operate as a cargo-only aircraft in partnership with New Zealand Post. The agreement includes an option for an additional two aircraft to be purchased, and rights for up to 20 more should the airline want them. The first purchase Air New Zealand is making is a conventional takeoff ALIA, rather than one of the vertical takeoff models.

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran says the purchase shows the company’s commitment to using lower-emission aircraft. In a press release announcing the purchase, Foran said, “This is a small but important step in a much larger journey for the airline. There is a lot of work ahead of us, but we are incredibly committed, and this purchase marks a new chapter for the airline.”

Officials with Air New Zealand say the ALIA would be flying routes of about 93 miles (150kms).

BETA CEO Kyle Clark agreed with Foran, saying, “Air New Zealand is hyper-focused on bringing technologies to scale as quickly as possible, both to meet its own ambitions to decarbonize and to change the broader aviation landscape.”

In October, BETA made its first delivery to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida and has secured purchases with a handful of other buyers.