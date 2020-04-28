Airbnb applies new cleaning measures amidst the pandemic

Airbnb is implementing new cleaning standards due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting May 1st, all “hosts” or property owners, will have to allow a minimum of 24-hours between rental periods. The company says that will lower the chance a guest might be exposed to any airborne virus.

If property owners decide not to follow that protocol, they can space rentals 72-hours apart.

The online marketplace which offers lodging or primarily home-stays, is also launching new guidance on how to properly clean a room within each home. If you’re interested in those immediate steps, click here.