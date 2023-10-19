South Burlington, VT– If you’re flying in or out of South Burlington, you might notice something different on your ticket. The airport officially has a new name and logo in honor of Vermont’s longest-serving senator.

A new era at the airport as it takes on the name ‘Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport.’

Vermont leaders stood by Thursday as the building was dedicated to the former senator himself.

“Our refreshed visual brand identity celebrates our airport’s storied past, its future achievements, and the contribution Senator Leahy has made to our community,” says Aviation Director Nic Longo. “We are Leahy BTV,” he exclaims.

State officials say Leahy spearheaded ‘Leahy BTV’s’ transformation into one of New England’s busiest airports in the last decade. The former senator still wants to see it grow bigger.

“We know how important an airport can be,” says Leahy. “It is quite a thrill and I’m very touched by it, it’s a great airport, and the potential. I want to see larger airplanes come in here, airfares will go down.”

Longo says Leahy helped secure $34 million to transform the north terminal in 2024. Mayor Miro Weinberger commends Leahy for his continued support of the nearby National Guard and Beta Technologies.

“It’s not just for our country you’ve delivered, Vermont is a much different, better, and more vibrant place because of your work,” says Weinberger.

Gov. Phil Scott echoed just how much Leahy contributed in his time of service.

“He introduced 1,768 bills, and cast 17,374 votes, the second most in senate history,” he says. In the governor’s words, “not bad for a kid from Washington County.”

Leahy’s first flight since retiring is coming up on Sunday. He says he’s excited to return to Washington D.C. from an airport now bearing his name.

“It’s going to seem strange in a way, in a happy way,” says Leahy.

Serving over 1.4 million passengers on average every year, Longo says the airport is on target to surpass traveler numbers recorded before the pandemic by the end of 2023.