Nearly four weeks after his conviction, Aita Gurung is now headed to a state correctional facility. It was November 3rd when a jury found Gurung guilty of killing his wife and harming his mother-in-law with a meat cleaver in 2017. The court reconvened to decide where he’ll be held until the sentencing.

Since the verdict came in, Gurung has been in the custody of the Department of Mental Health, where the defense wanted him to stay. But, prosecutors say he should be with the Department of Corrections. Judge John Pacht ruled he’s to be transferred to the Southern State Correctional Facility’s Acute Mental Health Unit.

Gurung was discharged from the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital Tuesday morning to await his transfer, a key deciding factor being if he could continue his prescribed medications and treatment plan. Representatives from both the DOC and DMH gave their opinions, however did not formally testify.

Gurung was diagnosed with a severe depressive disorder, but the DMH says Gurung has been a complaint patient, and has no concerns for his mental stability if transferred to the DOC. Chief of Mental Health with the DOC Colleen Nilsen says they’re prepared to continue his treatment plan as prescribed. Neither department has any more concerns moving forward.

Gurung was brought to the Southern State Correctional Facility Tuesday, where he’ll be held without bail, and receive ongoing treatment. He’s still awaiting his sentencing, which Judge Pacht says could happen in February. The judge also mentioned that Gurung could be looking at 35 years to life at a minimum.