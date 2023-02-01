A 60-year-old man died in a St. Albans hospital Tuesday hours after a fight broke out among spectators at a middle school basketball game in Alburgh.

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, who sought medical attention after the brawl and was taken by ambulance to the Northwestern Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers were called to the Alburgh Community Education Center just before 7 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a large fight involving spectators during a seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans.

The fight ended before troopers arrived, and many of the participants had left.

Giroux’s death is being investigated by state police and the Grand Isle state’s attorney’s office. His body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death.