Alburgh, VT — The Alburgh Fire Department is seeing a stall in recruitment but is deploying new recruitment initiatives including the Frontline Females Firefighter Camp. The camp is designed to get more females interested in joining the field after the Alburgh Fire Chief noted that they weren’t actively trying to recruit women.

Gabrielle Viens, a firefighter for the North Hero Volunteer Fire Department said they’ve gotten support and positivity from the community and many girls are interested.

“By having this camp, it really breaks down that initial barrier,” said Viens. “This is a male-dominated field, and we’re kind of taking away that first step of the fear, the nervousness, and guiding them into the path of the fire service.” Viens also wants to provide women with a foundation of knowledge and skills needed in any fire department.

“We’re hoping that these young ladies are reaching out to people that are their age and telling them, ‘look, not only do we need you, but we want you, you’re actually welcome here despite the fact that there aren’t very many of you, don’t let that discourage you,” said Chief Ron Kumetz of the Alburgh Volunteer Fire Department.

The camp was formed to kickstart all aspects of training within the fire service. This is the first time the camp is running but the department believes it will be a great recruitment resource in the future.