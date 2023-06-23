Alburgh, VT – Parents in Alburgh are voicing their frustrations with the Grand Isle Supervisory Union’s Special Education Services. This after the Alburgh School Board just passed a unanimous vote of ‘no confidence’ in the Union’s Superintendent and Director of Student Support Services. The chair of Alburgh’s School Board says their vote of no confidence came after months of faculty members pleading with the supervisory union to fill a vacant special educator position.

Some parents say they lost confidence in the Supervisory Union’s Special Education Services long before this year’s staffing issue. Tara Bessette from Alburgh says she wasn’t too surprised this week when she heard the Alburgh School Board passed a vote of no confidence in the Grand Isle Supervisory Union’s superintendent Michael Clark, and Director of Student Support Services Nick Devita. “I think it has been a long time coming.” Bessette has a son and a daughter who both went to school at the Alburgh Community Education Center and are now high school students at Bellows Free Academy in Saint Albans.

Bessette says both of them have been on individualized education plans or IEPS for years now to help them succeed. But Basette says she noticed something was off when her daughter started high school. “She was, at the beginning of the school year, failing all of her classes. Teachers are emailing saying she needs help in this area, and I was like, ‘Well where’s her IEP?’ And they’re like, ‘We don’t have one.’” After doing some digging, Bessette says she found out the Grand Isle Supervisory Union never transferred her daughter’s IEP to her new school. She says she reached out to Clark and Devita to solve the problem. but didn’t receive much help. “I kind of got the runaround and they put it off on BFA. It’s very disappointing to see that they did not want to support my child, they just wanted to make excuses. That’s how I felt as a parent.”

Alburgh School Board Chair Michael Savage says his board’s vote of no confidence in Clark and Devita is centered on similar issues where children in Alburgh aren’t receiving the services they need, and they don’t see much being done to change that. Superintendent Clark has responded to the claims. saying there have been cases where IEPS were not met due to staffing issues. But that faculty and his administrators are doing the best they can. Clark also says the Supervisory Union will work with families on solutions until they can hire more special educators. As for Bessette, she says she just wants to see all children get the education and support they deserve.