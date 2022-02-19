Actor Alec Baldwin and his family have bought a retreat in Bennington County not too far from the portion of the county they visited recently, according to the Bennington Banner.

Their new property on Ice Pond Road in Arlington reportedly sold earlier this week for $1,750,000. It includes a farmhouse dating back to the 1780s and 55 acres of land. The actor’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, has in her family tree a grandfather who died in 2020 that had owned a home in Arlington for many years.

The family visited Manchester, Vermont for a time last fall. That visit came the week after a gun Alec Baldwin was holding discharged on the set of his movie “Rust”. The film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, was killed and director Joel Souza was injured. Hutchins’s family filed a civil lawsuit this week against the actor and the movie’s producers.