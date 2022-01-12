At 10:00 am, the State of Vermont launched it’s Say Yes! COVID Home Test program that made 350,000 free test kits available for Vermonters. Each kit contains two tests and residents were limited to just one kit per household. By 3:00 pm, all 350,000 were spoken for.

Vermonters who accessed the website had to put in their name, a phone number and a Vermont address, and with a click, the test kits were confirmed for delivery to their doorsteps.

Many Vermonters who ordered test kits found it to be a simple process, but some people shared they experienced delays due to the high traffic on the website.

Kip Steele was able to place an order immediately. “The process was really painless,” he said. “My feeling is that I could do an at-home kit just to make sure I am OK for my neighbors and everyone else.”

Matt Crawford placed an order and had the tests send to his wife’s school. “I work from home and don’t necessarily need to have the tests, but they need them at the schools so I figured the more that I can get them to people who need them, the better off I would be.”

Governor Phil Scott said Tuesday that the allotment is in addition to the rapid tests already devoted to schools. “This is also an addition to, not in place of, President Biden’s initiative to send tests to Americans, which is expected to begin later this month.”

The program was developed by the National Institute of Health and is expected to deliver a total of 500,000 tests.

“Rapid tests continue to be an important tool especially given what we have learned about omicron, while PCR tests are still beneficial they take too long in many instances to prevent further spread due to the speed in which omicron transmits,” said Governor Scott.

Details of when the additional 150,000 tests may be made available are still to be determined.