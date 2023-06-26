Burlington, VT– The Queen City’s annual July 3rd Independence Day Celebration is just one week away, and the city is preparing for thousands of visitors. But the event is adding something new this year to join the fireworks up in the sky.

A drone show will hover over Lake Champlain as a sea of fascinated faces can watch the performance.

“They’re going to be telling the story of Burlington and Vermont, all via drone, it’s just going to be super exciting to see,” says Beth Rusnock, the head of Corporate Communications and Community Relations at the National Life Group.

Michigan-based Great Lakes Drone Company is putting on the show. CEO Matt Quinn says, “it’s going to have some hometown elements that we hope you guys will recognize.”

As thousands of Vermonters enjoy the performance, 100 drones will be flying in the sky. Quinn notes it only takes a team of three to put on the display; the pilot, and two visual observers.

But it was National Life’s idea to bring the drones to Vermont.

“How better to celebrate our independence and our country’s independence, and add a little twist; add a little something new that many of us have never seen before,” says Rusnock.

Quinn adds the performance is completely customized and programed from start to finish just for folks in the Champlain Valley to watch.

“You have the bangs and the ‘oohs’ and the ‘aahs,’ and then you have the ‘oohs’ and the ‘aahs’ at the shapes we make in the sky. It gives everybody the opportunity to participate in some type of story,” says Quinn. He adds, “drone shows by all means I don’t think will ever replace fireworks shows in my own personal opinion, it’s just a different form of entertainment.”

From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Vermonters from far and wide can enjoy local food vendors, live music by The Motts, the new drone show, and of course, the state’s biggest fireworks show of the year.

“The Independence Day celebration in Burlington historically has just been outstanding,” says Rusnock. “It’s just a fantastic way to bring the community together, to celebrate the country’s independence, to celebrate all the good things that are happening in our area.”