The Champlain Valley Fair is back for its 101st season with carnival rides, food, musical performances and livestock shows.

Strates Shows, the company that puts on the rides, turned 100 years old this year. To celebrate, the company will be offering 100 minutes for free rides to fairgoers Sunday.

“This Sunday starting at noon, come out to the Midway you can ride the Merry Go Round and the Giant Wheel as Strates Shows turns 100,” said Strates Shows’ Marketing Director Marty Biniasz.

At the Cattle Barn, a longtime staple at the fair, folks can meet animals like Tiger, who was born March 1 in Morris, New York.

“We’ll have about 100 cattle’s checking in today and they’ll arrive throughout the day, and we’re really happy to have the barn filled up this year,” says Cattle Superintendent Wanda Emerich. “We welcome you to meet the people who take care of the animals.”

Mary Fay has volunteered at the Champlain Valley fair for over 50 years. And for her, it’s always been a family affair.

“I’ve always loved fairs and my dad and grandfather lived here working on the track getting ready for the harness racing which doesn’t exist anymore,” Fay says. “There is so much to see and do and I go to fairs all over the place. It’s such a wonderful place to showcase so much stuff to so many many people.”