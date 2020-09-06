Alleged armed home invasion in Lowell, VT leads to arrest

A Lowell, Vermont man is spending the Labor Day holiday weekend at Northern State Correctional in Newport without bail. Vermont State Police arrested Edward Rose, 30, on Saturday in connection with an alleged armed home invasion.

Rose is accused of breaking into a home on Hazen Notch Road in Lowell Friday night and threatening the homeowner’s life at gunpoint. Upon leaving the house, troopers also said he fired two shots into the air and ran away. No one was hurt.

Police said Rose had an active court order barring him from having any contact with the alleged victim or being at the person’s home. He’s scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.