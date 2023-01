A man from Brownington will have to go to court next month after being arrested for an alleged threat with a gun in the Northeast Kingdom months ago.

Vermont State Police say he’s Benny Curtis, 65, of Brownington. He’s accused of pointing a gun at another man during a fight on Paul Stream Road in Maidstone last June.

Curtis is charged with reckless endangerment. Troopers from the Derby barracks did not return a Sunday afternoon phone call seeking additional details about this case.