Alleged homicide under investigation at Bolton Valley Resort

Vermont state police say they’re investigating an apparent homicide involving a man in Bolton.

Police responded to a disturbance call this morning at Bolton Valley Resort.

A 45 year old man was reportedly found dead by troopers when they arrived at the scene.

The man and a woman had been living in the apartment, and also were both allegedly employed at the Resort.

The date and time of death are still under investigation. “At this time it is certainly an isolated incident, there’s no threat to the public in any means. We are speaking with a woman presently here at the barracks, but we have not charged anybody in this case,” said Major Dan Trudeau, Commander of the Vermont State Police Criminal Division.

The Resort said it didn’t expect the police investigation to impact its operations, and remained open to the public.