Alleged hostage situation leads to another arrest for Winooski man

A Winooski man already facing gun-related charges in Burlington now has more criminal charges to deal with after an alleged hostage situation.

The Winooski Police accuse Jordan Atwood, 26, of holding a young child hostage early Saturday morning. In an emailed statement, officials wrote that they were told a firearm was present; it’s not clear if they believe the firearm to have been part of the incident in any way.

Police wrote that they spoke with Atwood by phone, at which point he apparently agreed to come out of the house with the child. Officers arrested Atwood once he emerged. They wrote that the child was not hurt.

Atwood is charged with unlawful restraint, aggravated domestic assault, a violation of release conditions and committing an offense in the presence of a child. He’s being held without bail at Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town.

About three weeks ago, he was arrested in Burlington for an alleged violation of release conditions; specifically, he was accused of firearm possession when he wasn’t allowed to have a gun.