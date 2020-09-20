Alleged police chase from Canadian border to Burlington leads to arrest

Charges from an alleged police chase, purported to have lasted for more than 40 miles, will send a man from the state of Georgia to court in St. Albans on Monday afternoon.

Vermont State Police accuse Michael Wyler, 34, of St. Mary’s, Georgia, of getting away from Customs & Border Protection officials shortly before 9:30 a.m Saturday at the Canadian border crossing into Highgate. He apparently did not stop driving south until he reached Battery Park in Burlington.

Wyler is facing both federal and state charges. At last report, he was being held at Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town on $50,000 bail.