Alleged shots-fired incident leads to arrest of Woodbury man

A Woodbury man has to go to court in Barre on Monday afternoon in the wake of an alleged shots-fired incident. Vermont State Police said it’s Trevor Alden, 28.

He’s accused of firing a semi-automatic rifle several times Friday evening as troopers approached his house. Police wrote that they were there to investigate a reported assault from the overnight hours of Friday morning.

Alden is being held without bail at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town. He faces five different criminal charges, including aggravated assault, domestic assault and reckless endangerment.