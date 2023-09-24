A man from New York’s Mohawk Valley region is due in court in Barre in early November for allegedly driving the wrong way on Interstate 89 in Berlin.

Vermont State Police say Robert Oliver, 75, of Frankfort, New York was spotted driving north on the southbound side of the highway shortly after 7:00 Saturday evening. His car was reportedly seen on the interstate between Exit 6 and Exit 7.

Troopers say several passers-by helped them find Oliver in a parking lot not far from Exit 7. He’s charged with negligent operation.