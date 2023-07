Montpelier, VT – Al’s French Fries made an announcement that the St. Albans and Milton locations will be closed to help individuals affected by the Vermont floods.

The restaurant will be set up in Montpelier by the City Hall and serving lunch to those affected by the storm.

People can find Al’s French Fries from Thursday until July 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.