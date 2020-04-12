Alternate health care facility at Expo Center finally sees its first patient

Its been almost one week since the alternate health care facility at the Champlain Valley Expo Center has been up and running. Complete with electricity and running water, the 400 bed alternate health care facility, is ready to take on patients as needed, and is fully staffed with Medical Personnel from the Vermont National Guard.

The guard was guided by the State on Wednesday April 1st to open the facility, to assist hospitals and other facilities by taking patients, so area hospitals can focus on more critical patients. They’ve received their first patient, just last night.

They planned on the facility being strictly used as a release valve for hospitals, allowing them to focus on patients who required higher levels of care, such as patients with COVID-19. However that changed last night, when that first patient turned out to be COVID-19 postive.

“The state called us to take care of one positive COVID patient, that needed some special needs, and we were prepared to take that patient, said Gino Trevisani, State Surgeon for the Vermont National Guard.”

And while they aren’t primarily focusing on coronavirus patients, they are prepared to take more.

Trevisani says, “It all depends on what the states needs are, we’re here, we’re available, we’ve trained, the facility is set, and we’re ready to receive patients at the need of the state.”

For some like Major Amber Macrae, an anesthesiologist with the Vermont Air Guard, this experience is one they are proud to be a part of. “I’m new to the Burlington guard unit, and this has been one of the most rewarding opportunities to try to help Vermont state communities, just getting to know the Army, getting to know our folks better.”

Just a reminder that if you are injured or need to go to the hospital, you should still head to the hospital first, and they will route you to the Expo Center if necessary.