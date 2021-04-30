American Precision Museum showcases new display for opening day

The American Precision Museum opens its doors for the season this weekend, on May 1st. When visitors arrive on the first day they will see a new display that tells the story of how precision manufacturing changed from “Made by Hand” to “Made by Machine”.

The museum shows how early machinery played an important part in the story of American industrial history. Visitors can learn more about how manufacturing continues to play a role in shaping American culture and society.

“This new exhibit will bring to light how products were first made by hand and then made by machine, through the brilliance of Kendall, Robbins and Lawrence,” said Executive Director Steve Dalessio. The new display will features updated lighting and media, a new hand-tool display, and much more. “We look forward to sharing the new exhibit with you whether you’re here at the museum or visiting us online,” added Dalessio.

The museum is also currently working on constructing a display that will feature the industrial purposes of 3D printing, advanced sensors, and electrical discharge machining.

For more information on events at the American Precision Museum, click here.