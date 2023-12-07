Rutland, VT– Vermont’s largest blood drive is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Day two of the Gift-of-Life Marathon wrapped up Thursday, but there’s still a chance to donate blood to the American Red Cross next week.

The blood drive began in 2003, and this year the Red Cross is highlighting 34-year-old Alex Adams as its ambassador. Adams was a blood recipient himself and says blood donations make a big difference for patients and their families.

“Back in March of this year, I went into cardiac arrest three times after suffering two widowmaker heart attacks, I was put in a medically induced coma for three days, ultimately recovered, but lost half my heart in the process,” said Adams.

“It is so special to donate blood, it is the best gift you can give, it is a gift with meaning, every two seconds someone needs blood,” said Lisa Fitzgerald, the donor recruiter for the Red Cross.

The blood drive has two more dates set next week: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, both at Rutland’s Elks Lodge.