American Red Cross offers antibody testing across the state

American Red Cross blood donors have a new opportunity to help people battling the virus.

Now, there are more places for donors to do antibody testing in the state. Prior to this announcement, it could only be done at a Red Cross center. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help those seriously ill with the virus.

“So now, donors can still come to the Burlington Donor Center but they can go out to any location in their community throughout the state of Vermont. So, really, it’s an opportunity to really help ensure the blood gets out to the people that need it the most,” said American Red Cross Donor Recruiter Lisa Fitzgerald.

To find a blood drive or center in your community, visit redcrossblood.org.

