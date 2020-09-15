American Red Cross supporting communities that have been effected by hurricane and wildfires

September 1, 2020. Cameron Parish, Louisiana
Pamela Harris of the American Red Cross looks out on damage caused by Hurricane Laura in Cameron Parish, LA, on Tuesday, September 01, 2020.
Photo by Scott Dalton/American Red Cross

With wildfires and Hurricane Laura, The Red Cross has been on the ground working to provide food, water, supplies, emergency lodging and working hard with partners to provide support for those communities that have been effected by these disasters.

It’s been two weeks since Hurricane Laura devastated east Texas and Louisiana, and people are still suffering. You can make a difference by join us in supporting Red Cross disaster relief efforts, 

Wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington have scorched millions of acres and devastated entire towns, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

If you would like to learn more about American Red Cross you can visit their website. If you would like to donate, you can click here.

  • September 2, 2020. Lake Charles, Louisiana Joshua Robertson receives meals from the American Red Cross at a drive-thru distribution point for families affected by Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, LA on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Photo by Scott Dalton/American Red Cross
  • September 2, 2020. Lake Charles, Louisiana Michele Grady of the American Red Cross hands out meals at a drive-thru distribution point for families affected by Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, LA on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Photo by Scott Dalton/American Red Cross
  • September 2, 2020. Lake Charles, Louisiana American Red Cross volunteer Steve Patterson boxes hot meals to be served at a drive-thru distribution point for families affected by Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, LA on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Photo by Scott Dalton/American Red Cross
  • September 2, 2020. Lake Charles, Louisiana After delivering meals to local residents in need, an American Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle drives through a neighborhood damaged by Hurricane Laura, in Lake Charles, LA on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Photo by Scott Dalton/American Red Cross
  • September 3, 2020. New Orleans, Louisiana Dallas Teague Snider of the American Red Cross sets out meals to be served at a hotel that is being used as a shelter for families affected by Hurricane Laura, in New Orleans, LA on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Photo by Scott Dalton/American Red Cross

