Amid drop in ER visits, there’s concern patients are reluctant to go to the hospital due to COVID-19

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The University of Vermont Medical Center is urging patients with chronic illnesses to keep their appointments and reassuring the community that its emergency department is safe to use for non-COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Stephen Leffler said the hospital has enough capacity to handle COVID-19 patients on top of their average patient base.

According to Kristin Baker, the emergency department’s nurse manager, there’s typically 40 to 70 patients being treated on a weekday afternoon. On Wednesday, she said they had roughly half of that.

“We’re very nervous that members of our community are staying at home and either suffering in pain or suffering alone,” Baker said. “That they’re reluctant to come in for care because they’re fearful of the coronavirus or perhaps misunderstood some of the public message of when to come in.”

Starting Thursday, everyone at the medical center will wear a mask.

UVM Medical Center has also started to obtain housing for employees who are worried about bringing the virus home.