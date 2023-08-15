Burlington, VT– Amid a serious housing crisis in the Green Mountain State, Burlington-based students are just one of the groups that battle for a place to live every semester.

The University of Vermont just announced it’s building a new apartment-style living complex right at the edge of its campus. The Vice President of Finance and Administration, Richard Cate, says it’s all in an effort to alleviate the stress of the housing crisis for students who need to live off campus.

“The university is serious about addressing some piece of the housing shortage in Vermont,” says Cate.

With students making up a large part of Burlington’s population, every year, it’s a battle for housing. Now, UVM is making moves in the students’ favor.

“UVM wants to do its part to try to alleviate the shortage of housing in the area, and as we do that, we have to look at any number of options, we have different groups of students we need room for,” says Cate.

The school is building a new apartment building, mostly for juniors and seniors, near the southern edge of Centennial Woods. The university-owned site is currently leased out to the DoubleTree Hotel. Right now, it’s a parking lot for the conference center.

But in a few short years, the lot will be home to a four-story, apartment style complex, housing 540 students in 182 units. Cate says it’s meant for upperclassmen.

“Generally, the upper-class students are not looking for something that is controlled and operated by the university, they want more independence, and that’s what this will provide. Everybody has their own needs, in this case, it’ll be close to the University Mall and other amenities in that direction,” says Cate.

Cate notes UVM requires first and second years to live on campus, but can’t guarantee accommodations to all juniors and seniors, leaving hundreds of students to wonder where they’ll stay for the school year.

“We do have upper class students that would live on campus if they could, but we don’t have the room for them, so this is a way to respond to that,” says Cate. “We think it’ll be a good upgrade in terms of living opportunities for many of our students.”

The units will have a kitchen and living room for a feeling of independence. Cate hopes construction on the $100 million project will start in the spring, aiming for an opening time frame in the fall of 2025.