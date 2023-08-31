Johnson, VT– The spotlight is on Johnson on this International Overdose Awareness Day as the town made history opening Vermont’s first Naloxone vending machine. Through this initiative, recovery organization Jenna’s Promise, the Johnson Health Center, and partner organizations are working to eliminate the stigma around substance use.

A long time in the making, Johnson is combatting a community, and statewide, spike in opioid use and overdose deaths with the vending machine.

Nurse Practitioner and Health Center Co-Founder Caroline Butler says it’s an effort to improve access to lifesaving resources.

“Any of us can carry it, any of us can give it,” says Butler. “It’s not going to harm somebody if it’s not an opioid overdose. Just like having AEDs in the supermarket, having Naloxone in your pocket is offering somebody the chance at living.”

Costing the state about $11,000, the vending machine was stocked with 300 doses of Narcan to begin with. The boxes of Narcan are free, accessible 24/7, and operates on an anonymous basis. By not having to go face-to-face, Butler says this reduces stigma and allows more people to get what they need.

Johnson community members commemorated International Overdose Awareness Day.

“I stand here not just as a representative of Jenna’s Promise but as someone who has first-hand had the devastating loss of an opiate overdose in our community,” says Dawn Tatro, Co-Founder of Jenna’s Promise. “My daughter wasn’t 330, she was Jenna Tatro, 26 years old, and maybe if we had something like this here, we could have prevented that.”

Being a new tactic on the opioid crisis, Health Center officials will evaluate the need for restocking with its community partners.

Butler is working on getting rescue breathing masks onto the vending machine shelves in an effort to aid in Xylazine overdoses, which are not responsive to Naloxone.

Vermont Health Department Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says this is a steppingstone to increasing overall access to the miracle drug throughout the state.

“It’s not the responsibility of just one to respond, it does take a village. This holds true as we face the many personal and community aspects of substance use, there is not one single solution,” says Dr. Levine.

Community members emphasize the care that went into this project.

“We are sending a message that addiction is not a moral failing, but a health condition, and we are here to offer help, and not judgment,” says Tatro.

Butler expects to be fully funded when a restock is needed.

The Johnson Health Center plans to reopen its doors within the next two months after being devastated by the July floods.