FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Nearly three months after it resumed service through the North Country and into Montreal, Amtrak’s Adirondack Line is once again suspending its operations north of Albany.

Amtrak says its rail partner Canadian National has implemented reduced speed regulations in Canada due to heat. It says Adirondack Trains 68 and 69 will originate and terminate in Albany until further notice.

The news is a blow to the North Country as the Adirondack Line resumed service on April 3 after being shut down since the pandemic. Stops included Plattsburgh, Port Kent, Westport, Port Henry, Ticonderoga and Rouses Point.

State Assemblyman Billy Jones said in a statement that he is idisappointed by Amtrak’s decision.

“We were just getting back to normalcy at our borders and now it feels like we are moving backwards,” Jones said. “This rail line is not just important for cross border traffic but for locals as well, especially the many college students who utilize their services throughout the academic year. As the Chair of the Task Force on New York-Canada Relations, I continue to work with local and state leaders and our federal representatives to find a solution to this issue so that we can welcome folks at our train stations once again.”