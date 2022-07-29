Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. Celebrations went off without a hitch but potential trouble down on the tracks meant some delays.

On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended to Burlington for many, many years,” said Josh Farber of Rutland. Farber has loved train travel his whole life. “It’s relaxing, it’s a completely different frame of mind. It’s more social, it’s a more relaxing pace and great scenery.”

Marie-Laurence Hetu, a traveler from Montreal, was on her way to visit her boyfriend in New York City. “Being in a long-distance relationship, the train makes it much easier because when I get there, I am going to be so refreshed and very relaxed about traveling.”

A ceremony was held at Burlington’s Union Station to celebrate the occasion with Governor Phil Scott, Mayor Miro Weinberger and Senator Bernie Sanders in attendance.

“If today is about anything, it’s just that vermonters are persistent, it’s only been several decades,” said Sanders.

The last time there was a direct train from Burlington to New York City was in 1953. Mayor Weinberger believes it will have a positive effect on the economy. “A void left in our cities downtown has not been filled, this restored service, will give a much needed boost to our downtown at a key time and travels have a new lower carbon connection to NYC.”

As for Hetu, the price is worth every penny. “Taking the train from Burlington to New York City, it will make travel easier you don’t get fatigue and don’t have to find parking in downtown NYC.”

Unfortunately, the first train faced some obstacles, as there were concerns about a hazardous building near the tracks in Albany, which mean a temporary halt. The train will terminate in Schenectady and passengers will be bussed into Albany and continue their journey to NYC.