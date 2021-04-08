Amtrak passenger rail service to return to Vermont in July

An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Vermont is preparing to welcome the return of Amtrak passenger rail service and inter-city bus services to the state.

The Agency of Transportation announced Thursday that Amtrak service will resume July 19. The service was suspended last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The resumption of service comes as Vermont is preparing for its post-pandemic reopening. Amtrak requires 90-days of notice to resume passenger rail service.

The Amtrak Vermonter travels between St. Albans and Washington and runs through Massachusetts and Connecticut. The Amtrak Ethan Allen Express runs between New York City and Rutland, via Albany, New York. Intercity bus service will also resume.