Plattsburgh, NY – After being shut down most of the summer, Amtrak plans to resume service on the Adirondack Line this month. Amtrak is said to be eyeing Monday, September 11 for a resumption date.

North Country Senator Dan Stec praised the news saying, “I’m pleased to hear the news that Amtrak is resuming its service to the North Country. The Adirondack Line is a crucial resource for residents and visitors alike, and keeping it open is important for our economy and quality of life.”

There was excitement earlier this year when Amtrak relaunched the Adirondack Line for the first time since the pandemic. Three months later, in June, Amtrak suspended service north of Albany after Canadian National put in reduced speed regulations in Canada due to heat.

Assemblyman Billy Jones welcomes the return, but is concerned about further disruptions. In a statement, he said, “CN and Amtrak need to release their long-term plans to make the necessary fixes to the tracks so that this doesn’t happen again next year.”

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas echoed those sentiments. He said, “we urgently need for Amtrak and CN Rail to define the track improvements needed and how and when they will be undertaken so we can hopefully avoid future summer stoppages. We continue to work actively with Congresswoman Stefanik and Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, as well as our state officials, calling for more information including a plan and agreement. We will stay on this but in the meantime, it’s hopefully all aboard once again.”