FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Plattsburgh – Amtrak is returning to New York’s North Country in April Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was first to announce that Amtrak’s Adirondack Line will resume service from Albany to Montreal by April 3. It has been closed since the start of the pandemic.

In a statement, Rep. Stefanik said “Families throughout Upstate New York and the North Country rely on the Adirondack Line for transportation, and it serves a significant economic driver, connecting tourists and our Canadian neighbors, to our region.”

The Adirondack Line makes stops in Plattsburgh, Whitehall, Ticonderoga, Rensselaer, Port Henry and Rouses Point.

Other New York lawmakers praised the decision. Senator Chuck Schumer says, “Amtrak has heeded our calls and will officially reopen the Adirondack Line between the Empire State and Canada, finally restarting this vital economic engine for the North Country and Capital Region,” Senator Kirstin Gillibrand said “this is an important development and I will keep fighting to provide the North Country with the resources and services it needs to thrive.”

Assemblyman Billy Jones says “Since 2020, I have worked with local leaders and Amtrak officials to bring back service to the North Country and it is great news that the train will be returning on April 3. The community depends on this service and have waited patiently for Amtrak’s return. The train also brings tourists to the North Country and is a vital service for students at SUNY Plattsburgh and Clinton Community College as well. This is cause for celebration and I look forward hearing those train whistles in Plattsburgh once again.”

We have reached out to Amtrak for further confirmation and to find out when tickets would be available. Currently, it is not possible to book travel on the Adirondack Line north of Albany.