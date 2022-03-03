Chester, VT — A fatal car crash occurred on VT Route 103 South in the area of Peck Road, in the Town of Chester, on Wednesday night. Investigations reveal that 80-year-old Janice Bergeron of Rockingham, VT, was traveling south on Route 103 when she drove into the northbound lane and collided with an oncoming car traveling north.

Bergeron was transported to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center but succumbed to her injuries. The operator of the second vehicle, 24-year-old Heather Morse of Springfield, VT, was also transported to the DHMC for significant, but non-life-threatening injuries. Passenger 24-year-old Michael McIver of Springfield, VT, was transported to the Springfield Hospital for minor injuries. A two-year-old juvenile in the car was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.