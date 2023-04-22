The Queen City joined in the Earth Day celebrations that swept across the United States on Saturday. Church Street was packed with people celebrating the festivities. Volunteers participating in outdoor cleanups, including collecting trash from the shores of Lake Champlain.

Amenya and Anabelle, two UVM sophomores, are part of COCO, a UVM club centered around getting people of color outdoors. The club participated in the Rozalia Project’s outdoor cleanup. “[When I think of earth Day], I think celebrate, protect, and teach” says Amenya Jean. I think sustainability and protection,” says Anabelle Keimach.

“Wherever there are humans, there’s going to be trash,” said Ashley Sullivan, Executive Director of the Rozalia Project. The project entails volunteers picking up trash from the Burlington Waterfront. Volunteers then count and categorize the items that are picked up which give them insight into the items that are most likely to be littered.

The Rozalia Project Founder, Rachael Miller, said they had a huge group of amazing volunteers who collected trash from the shore of Lake Champlain and brought it from Church Street to sort it. Some of the trash collected at the lake will be used to create an artistic masterpiece featuring Champ.

“Artists I believe can have an impact on people, whether you’re singing about the environment or doing something visual. I am pretty astonished with what is out there on the lake,” said Annie Caswell, an Environmental Artist with the Rozalia Project.

The data from the cleanup showed over 230 food wrappers and over 145 clothing pieces. However, they found only 10 plastic bags, which is much lower than in years past. “Our data helped understand the problems related to bags in order to help stop it. Today our data shows that making plastic grocery bags unavailable or giving them value by charging a little for them does the job,” Miller said.

Now, the Rozalia Project’s attention is turning to foam, and the group wants Vermont lawmakers to pass House Bill 373, which would ban unencapsulated dock foam. “The foam breaks down into tiny pellets, and it looks like eggs that a fish wants to eat. So it causes problems when a bird and fish eat it. It gets stuck in their digestive system,” said Julie Silverman, the Lake Champlain Lake Keeper with the Conservation Law Foundation.

The Vermont Public Interest Group was also in attendance and wants lawmakers to pass House Bill 158. “Vermont’s bottle bill is the 5 cents deposit for soda and beer. We need to expand the program to put that 5-cent deposit on water bottles, sports drinks, juice, wine, soda so we can get the full benefits of the program,” said Molly Feldman, an Environmental Associate with the Vermont Public Interest Research Group (VPIRG).

Other organizations in attendance included Vermont Green F.C. “All of our merchandise that you see here is made from recycled and upcycled materials. Jerseys are made from 100% recycled polyester,” said Sam Glickman, Co-Founder of Vermont Green Football Club.