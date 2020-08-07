Paying it forward: Burlington Red Cross needs plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

The American Red Cross needs convalescent plasma donations, and is urging people who have recovered from COVID-19 for their help.

The Burlington chapter is calling on former virus patients to donate plasma, which contains antibodies that can help existing patients fight off COVID-19, said Dr. Jorge Rios, the Red Cross’ medical director for Vermont and Massachusetts.

“These anti-SARS anti-bodies will be able to help that patient fight the infection more aggressively and hopefully help them get them cured,” Rios said, adding that one donation is enough to save three lives.

Kailey Stevens, 24, has donated plasma three times. The former Peace Corps Volunteer was stationed in Morocco, teaching English and yoga classes, when she contracted the virus. She described myriad symptoms, starting with a headache, vomiting, chest pain and eventually loss of taste and smell.

“I kind of went into a bit of a panic of ‘what does this mean for my health? What does this mean for my family?” Stevens said. “What does this mean for the people I was just traveling back to America with?’ And my community in Morocco.”

Stevens recovered, and she wants to help others by continuing to donate. Rios says the Red Cross will send plasma wherever it’s needed. Stevens’ donations have helped patients as far away as Georgia, where cases are rising.

“It really puts it into perspective when you get emails saying, ‘oh your plasma is going here to help a patient,” she said. “I can’t help feel a little happy knowing that maybe that was a boost that someone needed in an ICU to get them to a step-down and back home with their families,” said Stevens.

Stevens plans to donate again this month. She showed the places on her arms where Red Cross workers drew her blood, slightly below her tattoo: a detailed drawing of the human heart.