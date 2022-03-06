Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appears to be hinting at a political comeback, according to a wide range of national media outlets including the Associated Press.

In his first public appearance since resigning in disgrace, Cuomo said Sunday morning at a church in Brooklyn that his behavior as governor was inappropriate. An independent probe found that he sexually harassed 11 women and that he also worked to retaliate against one of his accusers.

However, Cuomo said political opponents in Albany used the sexual harassment allegations that were made against him as a lever to force him out of office unfairly. He also hinted at a future role in public life without offering any specifics. Cuomo stepped down as governor last August.