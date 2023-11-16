ANEW Place’s annual event “Celebration of Trees” has kicked off at the University Mall in South Burlington.

This is the homeless service agency’s third year hosting the fundraiser, which hopes to raise 50,000 dollars to fund the organization’s mission of helping unhoused adults in Chittenden County.

Raffle tickets are 5 dollars a piece and they go on sale the day after Thanksgiving. The final drawing will happen on December 12th.

ABC 22 and Fox 44 News are proud sponsors of the “Celebration of Trees” and be sure to check out the Skytracker Weather Team’s tree named “Forecasting Vermont’s Four Seasons”