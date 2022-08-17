Tunbridge, VT — A family that lives out near Edmore and Langdon, North Dakota, made it their mission to help a lamb with disabilities and get it to a sanctuary in Vermont. The lamb, named Llama Llama, was born in February during a very cold snap that left his ears and legs frozen.

“His rear legs, they only have stumps, they don’t have any hooves,” said Bridged Rosecrans. A local farmer told the Rosecrans about the lamb and they took Llama Llama in. It became apparent that they would not be able to take care of him in the winter months, which is why they drove close to two thousand miles to the Little Red Barn Farm Sanctuary in Tunbridge.

Rosecrans says the connection between the lamb and her autistic son has been remarkable. “I think they both have special needs and Jase understands what Llama was going to be going through and I think he felt compassion and understood a friendship that he probably will never have again.”

Missy and Steve Gilbert own the Little Red Barn Farm Sanctuary and help animals that have faced challenges in the past. “We love animals and farm animals and there is a need for these cases,” said Missy Gilbert.

In February 2020, more than 100 animals were removed from a farm in Brandon, VT, after the owner was charged with animal cruelty. Some of the animals end up in Tunbridge. “That really almost tripled our population, just from that one case,” said Steve Gilbert.

The Gilberts knew Llama Llama would fit perfectly into their home. “He is just a little guy with a fighting spirit. We have seen it before when we see animals with that fighting spirit. You want to give it a chance.”

Llama Llama will forever be a part of the Rosecrans family, even when it is time to say goodbye.