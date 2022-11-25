The day after Thanksgiving is a special occasion on the Church Street Marketplace, and it’s a moment many have been looking forward to. The 40-foot tree was lit with over 100,000 lights at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Thousands gathered to watch the tree go up in lights. But before the count down, crowds watched numerous holiday plays, and listened to Christmas carol after Christmas carol, put on by Bag ‘O Chips Productions.

3-year-old Make-a-Wish kid Freya had the honor of turning on the lights at 6:00 pm.

With the tree being lit exactly a month away from Christmas, Church Street goers will be able to enjoy the tree and other holiday happenings for the next four weeks.