Annual list forecasts Vermont’s most promising careers over the next decade

The McClure Foundation and the Vermont Department of Labor have released their annual list of Vermont’s most promising careers.

The list includes 60 occupations that are expected to pay at least $22 per hour, with at least 220 projected openings over the next decade. It includes telecommunications installers, nurses, HVAC mechanics, computer support specialists and more.

“We’re seeing that many of these promising jobs are essential in the State’s response to the coronavirus,” said Carolyn Weir, Executive Director of the McClure Foundation. “The more Vermonters who enter these career fields like healthcare or information technology, the more prepared Vermont will be to take on current and future challenges.”

As the demand for these jobs grow due to the pandemic, officials are also looking to make it easier to get the qualifications required for them. $350,000 of the State’s COVID-19 response fund has been put toward reducing tuition for career training programs at the Community College of Vermont and Vermont Technical College. They include finance, information technology, manufacturing, marketing, computer programming and healthcare.

“They’re affordable, they’re short, they’re easily accessible no matter where you live in the State, they reliably lead to a promising job within 18 months on a career pathway that leads to even higher paying jobs down the road,” Weir said.

The Vermont Department of Labor is also urging people not to get discouraged if they don’t get reduced tuition, because there are other ways to get on the path toward a promising career.

“A lot of training dollars get sent through us to Vermonters to help them pay for opportunities like this,” said Mathew Barewicz, economic and labor market information director at the Vermont Department of Labor. “When we start pivoting and talking about career exploration, the conversation of registered apprenticeships come up because that is a learn-to-earn model where you are going to school and earning a paycheck at the same time.”