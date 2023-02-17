The future of the North Country was the focus of an event bringing together elected officials and members of the business community. At the annual legislative forum at the Butcher Block in Plattsburgh, affordable housing was the issue that rose to the top.

Assemblyman Billy Jones takes issue with fellow democrat and Governor Kathy Hochul’s housing proposal in the state budget. “We have an issue where we don’t have enough housing stock here for middle income earners, for people who go to work in our hospitals, and in our schools,” Jones said. He believes the Governor’s budget did not do enough to address that issue.

Republican State Senator Dan Stec said the state isn’t doing enough to incentivize building in New York. “If you talk to the people that actually build homes, they’re gonna tell you it’s a lot of regulation, the cost of labor, the cost of insurance, the cost of energy, and of course a lot of the things that are coming out of Albany are only adding to those costs,” he said.

Taking on regulations was also a key topic, according to the Business Confidence Index sent out by the North Country Chamber of Commerce, 94% of businesses believe there should not be any more regulations on businesses. Senator Stec believes mandating businesses pay hikes in minimum wage and insurance costs is causing too much of a burden.

Assemblyman Jones said as the majority party in the Assembly works through the budget, he’s focusing on the biggest issues facing the North Country “Infrastructure, housing, childcare, and our businesses need a break on these mandates we keep putting out.”

Other topics of discussion at the forum included lowering unemployment benefits to encourage people to work, increasing wages for Direct Support Professionals, and attracting more people to move to the North Country to help the ongoing staffing shortage.