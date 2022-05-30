Memorial day is a somber day of remembrance, that rings true for families and veterans who attended An annual event at battery park in Burlington earlier today.

On this day to remember the fallen – veterans gather at Burlington’s battery park.

The annual event marks memorial day and honors those who gave their lives.

Post 782 commander Kevin Fleming kicked off the event saying:

“Our presence here is a solemn commemoration of all these men and women an expression of our tribute to their devotion to duty and courage and patriotism.”

Mayor Miro Weinberger was joined by members of v-f-w post 782, when he took the the podium he mentioned the current conflict in Europe saying:



“this year on memorial day i am ever more conscious of the sacrifices our soldiers , sailors, airmen and marines are asked to make, in recent weeks Vermonters have been deployed to eastern Europe as a direct result of the Russian war being launched against Ukraine and its people.”





“A lot of these guys enlisted because they wanted to fight for their country – they’re willing to give their life for their country – that’s how I was when I joined. I think the least we can do is to honor them and to teach other people what memorial day means.” – Said Vietnam veteran Louis D Hamlon when asked why he joined the service

They turned out on a beautiful morning to remember…



“Today is the day, for a lot of people it’s the unofficial kickoff for summer but you’re here today because you know it’s much more than that, it’s a day that we remember those who gave their lives so we can do what we’re doing today, and I think the best way we can honor them is by living our lives the best way that we can”- Said Sen. Patrick Leahy’s chief of staff John Tracy

Ashley Ganahce , a veteran’s daughter was working on raising funds for veterans overseas and her son Dominque talked about what the day meant saying they were



“Thinking of the men and woman that suffered and cant be here today and maybe going to celebrate after those men and women but thinking of those that passed and cant be here today”

This memorial day comes amid war raging in Ukraine – many American troops are deployed overseas, not far from harms way.



“It’s heartbreaking, for me the Russians have always been an enemy and now it’s worse, it’s in some way’s indescribable. There’s no honor in taking a life, there’s only in honor in saving a life- when you have to take a life it’s because you have to save yourself or save your brothers- but there’s no honor in killing anybody”- said Hamlon when asked about the war in Ukraine

These veterans understand full well the familiar refrain – ‘freedom is not free’.

