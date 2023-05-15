A new arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in Burlington last month. Burlington Police say Fortune Smith was arrested in North Carolina last week and is pending extradition back to Vermont.

Police say Fortune Smith and his brother Tyrinn Smith were involved in the shooting on April 29 at an apartment near Main and Church Street that left Aquill Nickson injured.

Police said Smith wore a mask, ski goggle, and gloves and, along with another person, went to an apartment at 165 Main Street, looking for someone with whom they had exchanged “threatening electronic messages.”

Police say the suspects climbed two fire escapes and traveled across a roof, eventually breaking through a wall separating a hallway and the apartment. Police say Tyrinn Smith encountered Nickson — who was not the person they were looking for — and shot him in the chest.

Tyrinn Smith is charged with attempted first degree murder. Fortune Smith is charged as an Accessory to 1st Degree Murder and Burglary. Police say Fortune Smith was arrested without incident. He will be arraigned pending extradition back to Vermont.



