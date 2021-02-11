Another bid to get rid of daylight savings time springs forward in the Vermont Legislature

MONTPELIER – A bill has been introduced in the Vermont House of Representatives that would eliminate daylight savings time in the Green Mountain State.

It’s not the first time the idea has come up in the Legislature – two years ago, former Rep. Sam Young proposed the idea.

Rep. Tom Burditt (R-Rutland) wants his colleagues to give it another go – he said he’s become increasingly concerned about the negative effects of daylight savings time. He said research shows in can contribute to mental illness, seasonal affective disorder, and even increased traffic accidents and workplace injuries in the days following the time change.

“My reason for finally supporting Sam’s bill and bringing it forward are a bit selfish, but the main reason is, it takes me two weeks to adjust after a time change.”

The previous bill would’ve required approval from both state and federal lawmakers, but Burditt says this latest version could be passed without needing approval from Capitol Hill.